Posted: 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Elderly man found seriously injured on Jacksonville's Westside

Injured man found at McCargo Road
By Kevin Rafuse

Jacksonville, FL —

On Thursday morning, an elderly man was found with serious injuries on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Police found the man on McCargo Street, and rushed him to the hospital.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man’s injuries were severe enough that homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Police say the man was found outside, but they’re still working to determine who the man is and what exactly happened.

The man is alive at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. 

