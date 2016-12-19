ESPN, NFL Network: Jags choose Head Coach

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have their new Head Coach.
Citing league sources, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Jags are planning to hire Doug Marrone as Head Coach. Marrone served as interim head coach for two games, after the team let go of Gus Bradley. The Jags won one of those games- which was their first win at EverBank Field this season- and lost the other.
NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport says Marrone has been offered the job and will take it.
Schefter also reports former Jaguars Head Coach Tom Coughlin has been hired as Executive VP of Football Operations. He says General Manager Dave Caldwell is also getting a contract extension, so that Caldwell, Coughlin, and Marrone have matching three year deals.
For its part, the Jaguars have not officially confirmed anything. In fact, around the same time Schefter’s report surfaced online, the Jags tweeted out a link to a jaguars.com article which says six interviews have been completed, including with Marrone.
Before becoming Interim Head Coach, Marrone was Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach. Prior to that, he had two seasons as Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills.
The Jaguars parted ways with Gus Bradley at the tail end of his fourth season. Jags Owner Shad Khan praised Bradley for his commitment to the team and the players, but said it was “evident” change was needed.
Let us know what you think of Marrone as Head Coach by leaving an "Open Mic" in the free News 104.5 app.
Jacksonville planning to hire Doug Marrone as HC, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017
The #Jaguars are finalizing the hire of new coach Doug Marrone now. He’s been offered the job and will take it. One hire in the books.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017
And this! Jaguars also hiring their former HC Tom Coughlin as Executive VP of Football Operations, per source. Marrone and Coughlin in Jax.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017
