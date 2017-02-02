By Letisha Bereola

The family of a little girl who is living with microcephaly is turning to the Jacksonville community for help.

Ansley Rice, the child, was born with microcephaly and her mother has been pushing to educate parents about the condition. Ansley's doctor didn’t think she would make it past her first birthday, but she turns three years old in March.

“Ansley is getting bigger, which is a huge blessing," said the child's mother to our partners at Action News Jax, "As we told you before, they didn’t expect her to be where she’s at."

She said the family needs help with accommodating Ansley’s medical needs. The national organization “Ride to Give” has been raising money for a wheelchair-accessible van for the Rice family. “It’s going to be a huge blessing, a huge help, something we can use for the rest of her life,” the mother said.

The family found a used van in California that fits their needs perfectly—the price tag is $24,000. And that’s a discounted rate. “That $24,000 that we are trying to raise is the cost of the van, and the cost of it getting it shipped from California here, flying out there,” she said.

To help the Rice Family, click here. Follow Ansley's journey on the Facebook page "Ansley Is Fancy."