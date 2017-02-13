Follow us on

    Updated: 9:06 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 7:36 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Family: Rescue dog hit, killed following I-10 crash

    Jacksonville, Fl —

    A local family says their rescue dog was hit and killed following a fiery crash on I-10 in Baldwin on Saturday.

    Garyl Chidister said he and his daughter are sore after the crash on I-10 near Baldwin but it’s a miracle their injuries weren’t more severe.  

    Chidister said he and his family were headed from South Carolina to the Florida panhandle on Saturday when the crash happened.

    Florida Highway Patrol said the Dodge pickup they were in hit a Ford F-150 in another lane.  Chidister said the Ford pickup hit them from behind.

    “I see this white truck coming at me, and the grill was almost center to me,” Chidister said. “I couldn’t even tell her to hold on.”

    Chidister said he remembers grabbing Rusty but said the scared dog ran east when a good Samaritan pulled him from the scene.

