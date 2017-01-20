Fatal crash shuts down I-10 at US-301

One teen is dead after a crash on I-10 at US-301

By Danielle Leigh

An 18-year-old is dead after a crash on I-10 at U.S. 301.

Florida Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Briena Ahearn was lost control of her Toyota Tacoma while driving east on the interstate. The pickup traveled into the median and overturned multiple times, ejecting the teen in the media as it continued to overturn onto westbound lanes. It came to a final rest on the roof blocking westbound lanes of travel.

A semi-truck was going westbound on the interstate and tried to avoid the Toyota, but hit the rear side of it. The semi veered back toward the median and struck a guardrail and caught fire. The fire burned the truck tractor of the semi. The driver did not have any injuries.

A GMC pickup was behind the semi and hit the overturned Toyota. A ford pickup was behind the GMC hit the pickup as it came to a rest.

The crash had lanes shut down on the interstate for over six hours.