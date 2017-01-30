By Christy Turner

A Bryceville man was charged with DUI and child neglect, without great bodily harm, Saturday after troopers were tipped off about a reckless driver in St. Johns County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Joseph Rodriguez was driving with a blood alcohol level of at least .169. Troopers said there were two children in car seats in the vehicle.

FHP said an open bottle of vodka that was half full was found shoved between the driver seats. The cap for the bottle was on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle, according to FHP.

The report said a concerned driver called the Jacksonville Regional Communication Center after they noticed Rodriguez driving recklessly on I-95, near mile marker 300. They said he nearly sideswiped several vehicles and just missed a tow truck with its lights on.

Troopers caught up with Rodriguez about 12 miles later and initiated a traffic stop. FHP said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and said Rodriguez had bloodshot watery eyes and a flushed face.

Rodriguez told FHP that he and his kids were visiting downtown St. Augustine and admitted to having one glass of wine.

He agreed to a field sobriety test, per FHP. According to the report, Rodriguez could not keep his balance.

Rodriguez was arrested and his children were placed in a patrol car and safely taken to the FHP station in St. Augustine where their mother picked them up.

Troopers said Rodriguez provided two blood alcohol level samples that registered at .175 and .169.

His bond was set at $5,000.