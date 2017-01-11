By Sarah Thompson

It'll be the first of its kind in the region.

The Florida Department of Transportation plans to install a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) in Nassau County, as part of a new intersection improvement project.

The project will widen more than 2 miles of A1A from west of I-95 to west of Still Quarter Roads, widen the ramps at the I-95/A1A interchange, as well as reconstruct that interchange.

Once complete, the roadway will go from four lanes to six lanes. Raised medians, bike lanes, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and high mast lighting will also be installed.

FDOT hopes the DDI will help traffic move efficiently and improve safety in the area.

The project is set to begin next week and wrap up in the summer of 2020.

It's expected to cost approximately $40 million.