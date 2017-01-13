FDOT to start Baymeadows Construction Project

By Danielle Leigh

Expect construction along Baymeadows Road for the rest of the year.

The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to start the Baymeadows Road safety and intersection improvement project start week.

Construction crews will install five turn lanes along Baymeadows Road from Prominence Parkway to Southside Boulevard. The additions of right and left turn lanes and the closure of a median west of Southside Boulevard will help improve the traffic flow and allow more cars on the road. The I-95 southbound ramp to Baymeadows Road will be realigned as well.

Pedestrian safety improvements are included in the project, there will be a new sidewalk on the south side of Baymeadows Road from Western Way to Southside Boulevard, plus countdown pedestrian timers at crosswalks.

The 6.6 million dollar project is expected to be completed early 2018.



Turn lanes being added:

• A left lane on westbound Baymeadows Road turning south on Prominence Parkway

• A left lane on northbound Western Way turning west onto Baymeadows Road

• Right and left turn lanes will be added at the intersection of Old Baymeadows and Baymeadows Road.

• A left turn lane will be added on westbound Baymeadows Road turning south onto Southside Boulevard.