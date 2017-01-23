By Kristen Dressel, Action News Jax

A firefighter battling a gas station fire Monday morning was hurt.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a Sunoco gas station on Arlington Expressway at Townsend Boulevard.

The fire was so intense that it caused some of the firefighters' gear to melt, officials said.

“Their helmets were melted and the coats will have to be replaces," said JFRD Chip Drysdale. "As though they are fireproof they can get damaged my intense heat."

Firefighters say damage to their material can indicate the maximum temperature was reached, which is when the fibers in their gear starts to break down.

A firefighter’s gear started to char, resulting in him receiving minor burns from the flames.

JFRD firefighters visually inspect and clean their gear after every fire. Also, a safety officer will test the masks used after a call to verify the gear is working properly.

The structure of the gas station was on fire. Fire officials said the fire did not involve the hazardous materials of gasoline and oil.

The gas station was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The gas station owner, Nadim Zaidan, told Action News Jax he was on his way to the store when he first received a phone call from his security company saying his alarm was going off.

“I was stopped at every light and I see fire trucks fly by and I have no clue that that was my store,” said Zaidan.

Zaidan said he’s in disbelief to see his livelihood has been scorched to a crisp.

The metal rafters are seared, the infrastructure is completely exposed and embers are scattered on the ground with the rest of the debris. He was emotional and his parents came to the store as he tried to assess the damage.

“I’ve gone back to zero. There’s nothing we can do,” said Zaidan.

He told our partner Action News Jax that he’s not sure what his next step will be, but first he wants to learn what caused the fire.

">January 23, 2017