Posted: 11:27 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be full of music in downtown Jacksonville.
Daily's Place, an amphitheater and flex field next to EverBank Field, is scheduled to open Saturday, May 27th with Jacksonville-born Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Train will perform the following day. And on Tuesday, May 30th, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will perform.
"The southern rock influence and what this community has meant to the development of that genre of music, and the fact that both Derek and his wife Susan are Jacksonville Jaguars season ticket holders it is so appropriate that they will be playing the first show", said Jaguars President Mark Lamping.
Other shows announced in a Friday news conference include: Foreigner, Dierks Bentley, Bryan Adams, Goo Goo Dolls, and Third Eye Blind.
As we reported in early January, the Doobie Brothers announced they will have a concert with Chicago in Jacksonville on July 1st.
Daily’s Place is part of the $90 million project that also included renovating the Club Level inside of EverBank Field, which is already done. The City of Jacksonville and Jaguars owner Shad Khan split the bill for the project.
"This project has at its very core the types of things that Shad (Khan) is committed to do to make sure that the Jaguars are a strong, financially stable NFL franchise here in Jacksonville for a long, long time to come", said Lamping.
Ticket on-sale dates for this first wave of confirmed shows will vary between acts, but will begin as early as Friday, Feb. 10 with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds.
Jaguars season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase show tickets at Daily's Place.
"We're going to do everything within our control to make sure that Daily's Place is busy as many nights as possible throughout the entire year", said Lamping.
Here is the full slate of concerts:
Date
Artist
May 27
Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest TBA
May 28
Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield
May 30
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds
June 11
Third Eye Blind with the Silversun Pickups
July 1
Chicago and The Doobie Brothers
July 13
Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
Aug. 3
Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
Sept. 21
Zac Brown Band
Date TBD
Bryan Adams
Date TBD
Goo Goo Dolls with special guest TBA
Date TBD
311 with special guest TBA
Date TBD
Kidz Bop
