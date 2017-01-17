Five juveniles arrested in Atlantic Beach

By Stephanie Brown

Five young teens have been arrested for several burglaries, but more are believed to be on the loose.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department says officers responded to a burglary in process on Beachside Court Sunday night. They found a vehicle on Seminole Road matching a description from that incident. That vehicle- which was actually stolen in Jacksonville- fled and several black male juveniles ran from the scene, according to Police.

A total of five suspects were apprehended following an intensive search involving Atlantic Beach Police, Neptune Beach Police, and JSO. They’re all 14- to 16-years-old and from Jacksonville’s Westside. More suspects are still sought.

We’re told many stolen items were found in the stolen vehicle. Police believe the suspects involved in this case committed at least six burglaries to unlocked cars and open garages Sunday night.