Five killed in Flagler County crash

By Rich Jones

Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 1 near Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County on Sunday.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and shut down the roadway in both directions.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda SUV was trying to turn onto southbound U.S. 1 when it was hit by a Ford F-250.

All five people in the Mazda died. They were from the South Florida area. Names were not released on the initial crash report, pending notification of next of kin.

Victoria Mirston, an employee of a local bar who witnessed the crash said seeing the incident was surreal.

"We were just (having a) normal morning," she said. "(We) opened up and I heard a big boom."

The immediate aftermath was chaotic as people ran to the crash site to try and help the victims, Mirston said.

"I was like, 'Oh my God,' that was literally what I said. One of my patrons was like, 'What?' We turned around, bolted for the door and ran out here," she said.

Two people in the Ford were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

A car trying to get onto Old Dixie Highway from U.S. 1 was also involved in the crash, FHP said.

"To see the vehicle mangled and truly grasp there were five people in there was just crazy," Mirston said.

According to the FHP crash report, charges are pending further investigation.