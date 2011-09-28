Weapons found on students at two Duval schools

Fletcher Middle School while it was on lockdown on Wednesday morning.

By Stephanie Brown

Weapons found on two Duval school campuses in one day.

A robo call from Fletcher Middle School officials say they were alerted through a student tip that another student may have brought weapons to school. The Duval County Public School district and Duval County School Police investigated, and they found a student in possession of a starter pistol and knife. Those weapons were confiscated, and the student was taken in to custody and arrested.

We’re told a separate student tip led officials at First Coast High School to find a student with a gun. That student faces possible expulsion in addition to the criminal charges.

The arrest reports are not yet available, but we’re working with DCPS Police to learn more about what happened. No students were hurt through these incidents.

DCPS is urging you to encourage your children to continue to report anything suspicious. They also want you to keep a close eye on what your children are bringing to school.