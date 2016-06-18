By Danielle Leigh

Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information regarding a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian in Putnam County to come forward.

According to the crash report, a pedestrian was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on State Road 19 around 4 am in Putnam County. Authorities say the crash happened south of National Park Forest Road 74 within the Ocala National Forest.

The pedestrian’s identity remains unknown at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.