By John Engel

Ronnie Simmons, the chief of staff to former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, will change his plea in the federal wire fraud and conspiracy case facing him and his old boss.

Federal court records show a change of plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

Simmons and Brown are accused of collecting more than $800,000 in donations for a charity called “One Door for Education,” only to use the money for personal expenses. Simmons faces 355 years in prison if convicted of the 18 charges against him.

As it stands now, Simmons and Brown are set to go to trial in April.