Former El Faro Chief Mate was demoted for sleeping on watch

By Stephanie Brown

Through the investigation of the El Faro sinking, there have been questions about how the crew was trained to report any problems and if they were able to do that anonymously at sea.

Now, we’re getting a closer look at how a report of a potentially major safety concern was handled by the ship’s owner and operator.

We’ve heard reference so far during this Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session about an officer falling asleep while on watch. El Faro’s Voyage Data Recorder, or black box, captured a conversation between two crew members about a former El Yunque Chief Mate who, while on watch on El Faro, had fallen asleep. The crew members made references to not believing there had been any punishment, according to the VDR transcript.

It turns out, that Chief Mate was demoted, and the company did investigate- although they were skeptical at the start.

Captain John Lawrence, TOTE Services Director of Fleet Safety, says he got a text message from an unknown El Faro crew member with photos of a man sitting on a stool sleeping. There were two instances, apparently on different days because the person in the photo was wearing different clothes. He says the reporting crew member was being “fairly uncooperative”, only sporadically communicating and unwilling to talk on the phone or communicate through email.

“So I finally gave him a few ultimatums, saying listen, you can tell me who you are, what you want me to follow up on this, basically let me know what you’re going to do, but I’m not going to continue this game of texting back and forth and getting partial answers unless you’re serious about wanting me to look in to this. He finally gave up, if I remember correctly, at that point,” Lawrence says.

Nevertheless, Lawrence took the photos up the chain in the company command, and after internal discussions, they decided to have Human Resources and the head of Labor Relations and Crewing address the matter with El Faro’s Captain. We’re told the officer in question admitted what happened.

An email from Lawrence to another company executive in July 2015 shows some of the reason Lawrence was initially cautious with the complaint, noting it was unclear when the photos were taken and whether, in fact, the officer was on watch, as opposed to visiting the bridge during another person’s watch. He further raised questions, though, about the crew member who made the complaint, who they have since determined had been recently terminated from the company.

“Crew member taking picture, showed own irresponsibility of duties and lack of safety by not waking the watch officer, if the case. Crew member taking picture. Makes me feel we should not be allowing personal cell phones while on watch. Many of our vessels have policy. Company policy does not allow taking pictures of other crew members. Says he told other crew members,” the email says, as read by MBI Member Keith Fawcett during the hearing session.

Fawcett further questioned whether part of the company’s investigation looked at work/rest hours to determine if fatigue could have contributed to the Chief Mate falling asleep on watch. Lawrence says he didn’t, and he’s not sure if anyone else did. There was also no medical exam performed to determine if there was any condition which contributed to officer falling asleep. Lawrence says the officer didn’t request it, and admitted what happened.

“In your opinion, did the safety management system work by virtue of a crew member reporting something directly to you that was a problem and was ultimately corrected,” asked TOTE Inc attorney Luke Reid.

“That’s correct, yes it did,” Lawrence responded.

This testimony is the latest in what has been a lengthy examination of the safety management system and safety culture on El Faro and other TOTE vessels. Investigators have questioned life boat and fire drills, safety meetings, work/rest hours, complacency, and more.

Lawrence confirms that, since the sinking, the company has added policy for how to handle heavy weather, although that’s still largely subject to case-by-case procedures.

