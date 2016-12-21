Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Former JSO sergeant arrested on stalking charges, days after retiring from the force

View Larger
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car

Related

Restraining order against Jacksonville officer accused of stalking ex-girlfriend denied

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sergeant is accused of being on the other side of the law.

48-year-old Chad Collier retired from the force on December 16th. Now, just days later, he's been arrested on simple stalking charges, without threats.

According to the arrest report, the victim is a 34-year-old female. But it's not the first time Collier has been accused of stalking.

Back in August, we learned Collier's ex-girlfriend had requested an order of protection from him, but that request was denied by a judge.

The records also show Collier had been investigated by JSO's Integrity Unit for months.

Collier was hired back in March of 1996 and is a 20-year veteran of JSO.

Bond has been set at more than $45,000. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 