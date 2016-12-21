By Sarah Thompson

A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sergeant is accused of being on the other side of the law.

48-year-old Chad Collier retired from the force on December 16th. Now, just days later, he's been arrested on simple stalking charges, without threats.

According to the arrest report, the victim is a 34-year-old female. But it's not the first time Collier has been accused of stalking.

Back in August, we learned Collier's ex-girlfriend had requested an order of protection from him, but that request was denied by a judge.

The records also show Collier had been investigated by JSO's Integrity Unit for months.

Collier was hired back in March of 1996 and is a 20-year veteran of JSO.

Bond has been set at more than $45,000.