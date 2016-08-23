Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Former Rep. Corrine Brown denied delay in federal fraud trial, will not take a plea deal

    Congresswoman Corrine Brown
    Congresswoman Corrine Brown leaves the federal courthouse on 8/23.

    Congresswoman Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons photo
    Congresswoman Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons
    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    Former Northeast Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown will go into her April fraud trial facing all charges related to collecting donations for an allegedly fake charity.

    A judge on Thursday denied a request by Brown’s attorney for a delay of the trial, after Brown’s ex-chief of staff pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds early in the week.

    Brown's attorney wanted additional time to review an interview between Ronnie Simmons, her former aide, and the FBI.

    The trial will now go on, as planned, with Brown facing the full indictment levied against her and Ronnie Simmons for their connection One Door for Education, a charity federal prosecutors say raked in $800,000 in donations but only paid out two, small scholarships to students.

    WOKV Washington Insider Jamie Dupree reported in his blog that a legal defense website set up to help Brown defend herself has suddenly been "scrubbed of its contents."

     

