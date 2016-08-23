By John Engel

Former Northeast Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown will go into her April fraud trial facing all charges related to collecting donations for an allegedly fake charity.

A judge on Thursday denied a request by Brown’s attorney for a delay of the trial, after Brown’s ex-chief of staff pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds early in the week.

Brown's attorney wanted additional time to review an interview between Ronnie Simmons, her former aide, and the FBI.

The trial will now go on, as planned, with Brown facing the full indictment levied against her and Ronnie Simmons for their connection One Door for Education, a charity federal prosecutors say raked in $800,000 in donations but only paid out two, small scholarships to students.

WOKV Washington Insider Jamie Dupree reported in his blog that a legal defense website set up to help Brown defend herself has suddenly been "scrubbed of its contents."

