By John Engel

Ronnie Simmons, the chief of staff of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, has pleaded guilty to two counts in the federal fraud case facing him and his one-time boss.

Simmons previously pleaded not guilty to all counts, along with Brown, but reversed his position on Wednesday. He has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds.

The federal case involving Brown and Simmons alledges they collected more than $800,000 in donations to a charity, One Door for Education, which they used for personal expenses.