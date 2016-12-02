Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Former Rep. Corrine Brown's chief of staff pleads guilty to 2 counts in federal fraud case

    View Larger
    Congresswoman Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons
    Action News Jax
    Congresswoman Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons

    Related

    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s chief of staff to change plea in federal fraud case
    Rep. Corrine Brown misses more than three weeks' worth of votes
    Chief of Staff withdraws motion to sever from Rep. Corrine Brown fraud trial
    Federal fraud trial postponed for Rep. Corrine Brown
    Rep. Corrine Brown may seek to have federal charges dismissed ahead of trial

    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    Ronnie Simmons, the chief of staff of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, has pleaded guilty to two counts in the federal fraud case facing him and his one-time boss. 

    Simmons previously pleaded not guilty to all counts, along with Brown, but reversed his position on Wednesday. He has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds. 

    The federal case involving Brown and Simmons alledges they collected more than $800,000 in donations to a charity, One Door for Education, which they used for personal expenses. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     