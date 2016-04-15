Former Rep. Fullwood sentenced to time served

By Rich Jones

Former Jacksonville State Representative Reggie Fullwood has been sentenced to time served and three years supervised release.

Fullwood pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and failing to file income tax returns.

He was initially indicted on multiple counts of wire fraud, but pled guilty to one. He’s accused of collecting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations and using them for personal expenses instead. He also pled guilty to one count relating to not filing a personal federal income tax return.

According to sentencing documents filed in federal court, Fullwood was seeking a non-custodial sentence to care for his children as he ends his marriage. Guidelines called for 15-21 months of imprisonment.



In the documents, Fullwood accepts full responsibility for his actions. Nonetheless, he did not recognize the enormous significance of the campaign related charge.

The failure to file tax returns was 'clearly a matter of neglect'. It was always his intention to eventually "catch up" but that is never an excuse nor defense for his violation of the law.

Fullwood resigned his seat and ended his re-election campaign shortly after entering the guilty plea. Tracie Davis was chosen by the Duval Democratic Party to run in his place, and won the seat overall during the November election.