Former State Rep. Fullwod asking for non-custodial sentence

By Rich Jones

Former Jacksonville State Representative Reggie Fullwood is asking a federal judge to consider a sentence that keeps him out of prison.



Fullwood is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 10am after pleading guilty to wire fraud and failing to make proper financial filings.

Fullwood was initially indicted on multiple counts of wire fraud, but pled guilty to one. He’s accused of collecting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations and using them for personal expenses instead. He also pled guilty to one count relating to not filing a personal federal income tax return.

According to sentencing documents filed in federal court, Fullwood is seeking a non-custodial sentence to care for his children as he ends his marriage. Guidelines call for 15-21 months of imprisonment.



Fullwood tells the court he is planning to live with his sister until he is able to find a steady job and live independently.

According to the Defendant's Sentencing Memorandum, Fullwood's current circumstances before the court played a part in the pending dissolution of his long term marriage. The court received letters that Fullwood is a committed, attentive, and supportive father.

In the documents, Fullwood accepts full responsibility for his actions. Nonetheless, he did not recognize the enormous significance of the campaign related charge.



The failure to file tax returns was 'clearly a matter of neglect'. It was always his intention to eventually "catch up" but that is never an excuse nor defense for his violation of the law.

Fullwood resigned his seat and ended his re-election campaign shortly after entering the guilty plea. Tracie Davis was chosen by the Duval Democratic Party to run in his place, and won the seat overall during the November election.