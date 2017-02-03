Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

FSCJ warning students, after man seen fondling himself on campus

View Larger
FSCJ Alert
Florida State College of Jacksonville
FSCJ Alert

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

Florida State College of Jacksonville is asking students to be on alert after a disturbing incident at their Downtown Campus.

Just after noon Friday, a man was seen fondling himself on campus.

At this time, the man hasn't been identified, but he's described as a black male, approximately 5'9 and weighing 250 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and gray pants. 

WOKV will update this story as new information comes in. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 