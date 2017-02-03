FSCJ warning students, after man seen fondling himself on campus

Florida State College of Jacksonville is asking students to be on alert after a disturbing incident at their Downtown Campus.
Just after noon Friday, a man was seen fondling himself on campus.
At this time, the man hasn't been identified, but he's described as a black male, approximately 5'9 and weighing 250 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and gray pants.
WOKV will update this story as new information comes in.
