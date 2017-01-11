"Full and swift recovery" expected for Jacksonville Congressman

By Robert Alonso

He's on his way to a full and swift recovery.

That's what one of John Rutherford's spokesmen is saying after the newly elected Congressman had a medical emergency on Capitol Hill.

The former Jacksonville Sheriff collapsed in the GOP cloakroom while the House was in session last night.

According to a Rutherford top aide, the Congressman had an "acute digestive flare-up" that caused "significant discomfort", leading to him going to the hospital on a stretcher.

That's where he'll be for at least a little while longer, according to the statement from Chief of Staff Kelly Simpson.

Statement from Kelly Simpson, Congressman Rutherford's Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/L0hMZ2dfKm — John Rutherford (@JRutherfordFL) January 12, 2017

WOKV Washsington Insider Jamie Dupree says, once the House is done with business this week, they are off until the Inauguration. So Rutherford has a buffer to rest up/get better/be treated without missing too much work on the floor of the House.

NE Florida Representative Ron DeSantis shared his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Casey and I are happy to hear that John is doing well and wish him a speedy recovery. I look forward to John getting back to work on behalf of the people of Florida.”

Fellow freshman Congressman Al Lawson - the Democrat who took over for Corrine Brown - tells us he had spent a good part of the day with Rutherford and was surprised at what happened.

"I'm sure he'll be in ICU," Lawson added. "They have good health care here."

Lawson also noted that he and Rutherford had spent much of the day together and were scheduled to attend a bipartisan Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast this morning.

"I know this comes as a shock," Lawson noted. "He's such a fine gentleman. We have enjoyed working together. I'm just praying that everything goes OK and he comes out of this."

Former state representative Lake Ray - who ran and lost against Rutherford in November - says he's hoping for the best.

"John's a fighter and I expect to see him recover and be back to [being] a good representative for us," Ray stated.