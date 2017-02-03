Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:27 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Gas station shooting under investigation in Orange Park

View Larger
Orange Park Police Department
Orange Park Police/Facebook
Orange Park Police Department

Related

SWAT fatally shoots suspect during narcotics search in Orange Park

By Stephanie Brown

A fight at a gas station escalates in to a shooting in Orange Park.

The Orange Park Police Department responded to the BP gas station on Park Avenue Thursday night because of reported shots fired. Officers say there was a verbal altercation between people in two separate vehicles parked near each other at the gas pumps.

The suspect vehicle started leaving the parking lot, and police say they fired an unknown amount of shots while driving off. The shots were reportedly fired in the direction of the victims and their vehicle, but nobody was hurt.

The only description of the suspect vehicle at this time is a dark colored sedan. There were two to four people inside.

Police are using video footage from the gas station cameras and interviewing witnesses in an effort to identify the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 