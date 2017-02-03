Gas station shooting under investigation in Orange Park

By Stephanie Brown

A fight at a gas station escalates in to a shooting in Orange Park.

The Orange Park Police Department responded to the BP gas station on Park Avenue Thursday night because of reported shots fired. Officers say there was a verbal altercation between people in two separate vehicles parked near each other at the gas pumps.

The suspect vehicle started leaving the parking lot, and police say they fired an unknown amount of shots while driving off. The shots were reportedly fired in the direction of the victims and their vehicle, but nobody was hurt.

The only description of the suspect vehicle at this time is a dark colored sedan. There were two to four people inside.

Police are using video footage from the gas station cameras and interviewing witnesses in an effort to identify the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555.