By Stephanie Brown

A man is in custody after allegedly attacking three women, including a carjacking at The Avenues Mall on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The arrest report we’ve obtained for 26-year-old Joseph Ryals says he first approached a woman getting out of her car at the mall Wednesday morning. Ryals threatened the woman, saying he had a gun, ultimately grabbing her by the neck to try to pull her out of the car and biting her hand, before making off with her vehicle, according to the report.

OnStar helped JSO track the car to an office park on Belfort Road, where police also received a new report of a battery. Responding officers say the suspect punched a woman in the face there and stole her purse. The vehicle that was initially stolen was found in the parking lot as well, but JSO says OnStar had locked it, so the suspect fled on foot.

Ryals was tracked to the Country Inn & Suites on Salisbury Road, where police say he followed a woman in to her room. That victim threw coffee on him and screamed for help, and ultimately Ryals fled and was caught by JSO.

The arrest report shows Ryals has now been arrested for carjacking with a deadly weapon, strong arm robbery, and burglary to an occupied dwelling. The report shows he made a statement to police after being read his Miranda rights, but that statement has been redacted.