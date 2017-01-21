By Mike Buresh

Saturday will largely uneventful for Jacksonville -- unseasonably warm and and breezy -- but Sunday promises to be another story. Be wary for the potential for severe storms -- including tornadoes -- especially in the areas north of west of Jacksonville. Southeast Georgia needs to be on alert for severe storms by late Saturday and into Sunday.

On Sunday, a squall line of severe storms will develop near the Big Bend of Florida in the morning and move rapidly northeast into and across all of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

There is a high likelihood of damaging winds along with isolated tornadoes, but they will be gone by 6 p.m.

Hurricane Matthew weakened a lot of trees, so branches and trees might come down more easily. There will be strong winds even without any thunderstorms, which could cause more tree damage and downed power lines.

Be prepared for fast-changing conditions. There is a fine line late Saturday between nothing at all vs. very severe storms.

A similar storm has already caused multiple deaths in Mississippi.