Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Bridgette Matter, Action News Jax
Jacksonville, FL —
Investigators are trying to track down a missing delivery driver who dropped off a body in Jacksonville, then vanished.
Paul Marvella, 30, was in Jacksonville this week to deliver a body to a private medical examination company.
His girlfriend discovered his credit card was used at the Zaxby's on University Blvd.
Marvella worked around the clock as a transport specialist, delivering dead bodies to morgues and tissue banks across Florida. His last delivery was made to a University Boulevard tissue bank on Jan. 15.
His girlfriend Kristen Gould tells Action news Jax that he was supposed to be back in his Spring Hill home -- three hours away -- but never showed up.
“His phone was going straight to voicemail, which is odd because his phone is always on,” Gould said.
Gould says she looked at Marvella’s bank statement. The last purchase was made at the Zaxby's, near the drop location.
A friend spoke to Marvella on the phone around 7 p.m. and says Marvella told him he was in Starke.
If you have any information on where Marvella may be you’re asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (352) 754-6830.
