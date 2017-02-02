By Sarah Thompson

It's a move that's expected to bring 25 new jobs to Jacksonville.

GRACE Aerospace and City of Jacksonville leaders have announced the company is expanding its current operations near the Cecil Commerce Center, as well as relocating its product manufacturing operations to our city.

GRACE Aerospace President Stephen Carlo says, "Locating all our capabilities here in JAX-- from engineering to manufacturing, and electrical to structural-- allows us to be more accessible and responsive to design changes and often time-sensitive requirements."

The expansion is expected to add more than 15,000 square feet to their facility.

GRACE Aerospace is known for supporting local bases, the Defense Logistics Agency, and all branches of the military.