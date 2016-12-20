Grad rates up at most First Coast school districts

By Robert Alonso

It's another record-setting graduation rate for Duval County Public Schools, even though they're still behind every other school district in the First Coast in that stat.



A new state Department of Education report shows DCPS at 78.8% for the 2015-16 school year. That's the fourth year in a row that the district set a new high for graduation rate.



DCPS Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti says Duval is better measured against other big urban school districts in Florida and he's seeing a lot of progress there, especially in one key area.



"Not only are we above the state average with African-American graduation rate but number one now for two years in a row among large urban school districts [in Florida]," Vitti added. "I think that's important."



75.2% of African-American students graduated from DCPS in 2015-16, a nearly 13% jump from five years ago. It's even higher for Hispanics, with 79% graduating in 2015-16 compared to 63.8% in 2011-12.



Concerns over the performance of African-American students was one of the reasons why DCPS Board Chair Ashley Smith-Juarez asked Vitti to resign earlier this year.



http://www.wokv.com/news/news/local/duval-school-board-chair-sends-open-letter-critici/nsb2Y/



Vitti also noted that DCPS was over 11% under the state average when he took over four years ago. Now the district is 1.9% under the current state grad rate average of 80.7%, making it 10 straight years of increases.



The superintendent thinks that's partly because educators nationwide - not just in Florida - are doing a better job of diagnosing struggling students earlier and getting those students the help they need to get across the finish line.



"There was a 'sink or swim' mentality, meaning you work with the kids over four years and if they graduate, great," Vitti stated. "If they don't, then it's their fault."



Nassau leads the way locally at 91.4% percent, making it the third year in a row the county's school district has gone up in grad rate.



St. Johns public schools continue its steady climb in grad rate, coming in just behind Nassau at 91.2%. The district has gone up in that category in each of the past five years.



Clay's public school grad rate is 84.7%, which also marks at least five straight years of increases.



Baker's public school district was the only one locally whose grad rate went down in 2015-16. At 79.4%, it's 2.4% under the year prior.