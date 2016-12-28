Habitual 911 abuser arrested for a fourth time

By Kristen Dressel

Action News Jax

A man known to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as a habitual 911 abuser has been arrested.

JSO responded to a suicidal person call Tuesday in the area of 103rd Street and Brannan Avenue. The caller told officials that he wasn’t wearing clothes.

Officers found Ishmail Adams, 29, in the area. He was clothed and intoxicated, JSO said.

Adams is known for calling 911 repeatedly, and is extremely intoxicated when making the calls, JSO said.

The man called 911 for a ride, according to JSO. After mumbling for several minutes, the 911 dispatcher asked if he wanted harm himself and he said yes if an officer would come to him.

The officers asked if Adams was in a fight with his sister, which they said is frequently the original cause of the the 911 calls. He told officers that is why he called: “Yes, she got angry with me for no reason.”

Adams told the officer that he told the 911 operator he wasn’t wearing clothes “because it was funny, it’s always funny.”

“I like calling, and don’t always get arrested. Only when a couple of you ************ come,” Adams told JSO when asked why he continued to call 911 after being previously arrested.

JSO has responded to Adams’ 911 calls 38 times in the last 24 months and he has been arrested four times for misuse of 911 since 2011.

Adams was charged with misuse of 911.