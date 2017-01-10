Follow us on

    Headaches for I-95 NB Overnight Drivers

    I-95/Butler Blvd Interchange Project
    By Tim Tompkins

     

    More headaches for Southside drivers planned this evening for continued work on the I-95 / JTB Interchange Improvement project.

    Lane closures on I-95 NB at Butler will last from 8pm through 11pm, and then at 11, motorists will be detoured off of I-95 onto Butler Blvd. Drivers can turn around at Belfort to get back on I-95 NB.

    Construction is expected to end by 5am just in time for morning drive.

    The $67 Million Dollar construction project is scheduled to wrap up in late May, schedule permitting of course.

