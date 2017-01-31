Follow us on

Posted: 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Huguenot Park in Jacksonville opens after damage caused during Hurricane Matthew

By Kristen Dressel

JACKSONVILLE, FL —

 Huguenot Park in Jacksonville opens Tuesday after damage caused during Hurricane Matthew.

Hurricane Matthew caused significant damage to the park when it came up along the coast in October.  The City of Jacksonville closed the park until the repairs were complete. 

The Jacksonville City Council voted in December in favor of approving $550,000 to get the park back open.

