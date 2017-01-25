People pack the Jacksonville City Council chambers as the debate continues on the proposed expansion of the Human Rights Ordinance.

By Robert Alonso

It won't be voted on until at least next month, assuming it gets out of committee.

But that fact isn't stopping the public comments for and against the proposed expansion to the Human Rights Ordinance in Jacksonville.

More than a thousand people packed last night's Jacksonville City Council meeting in support of or opposition to the newest version of the HRO, a measure designed to stop discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Jacksonville is one of the few large cities in the country without such a measure, one that supporters say is good for the LGBTQ community and for city businesses.

"We need to do this for so many reasons," said Dan Merkin with the Jacksonville Coalition for Equality. "It's the right thing to do. We need to make sure everyone here feels welcome and included."

Other supporters who spoke in front of the council - including clergy - argue that it's a civil rights issue, saying that everyone needs to have certain basic rights guaranteed.

But opponents to the HRO expansion argued that this bill doesn't protect those whose religious convictions would be infringed if they're forced to do things that go against their faith.

"This is not a bill for equal rights," said Pam Robbins, a Jacksonville Beach resident. "This is a bill for special rights."

Despite over six hours of public comments, not everyone who filled out a comment card got the chance to speak by the time midnight came around. That triggered an automatic recess until 9 o'clock this morning, when those who didn't get the chance to speak last night got the chance to do so. The meeting adjourned around 11:30 a.m.

Those who showed up today wanting to comment were allowed to do so after those who came last night were allowed to do so first.

The line of people wanting to comment to the Council was so large that it stretched past the chamber entrance and one of the entrances to City Hall. That was because the fire code only allows a certain amount of people inside the chamber at any given time.

We've now learned from Jacksonville City Councilman John Crescimbeni that there were more than 1,000 speaker cards submitted on this issue, with about 300 of those who submitted cards wanting to comment. He says about two-thirds of the cards were in support of HRO expansion while one-third were against.

Crescimbeni says this turnout is the most he has seen in his time on the City Council, and he’s happy that everyone has kept the proceedings civil, especially given the long lines and overflow accommodations.

Speaking prior to comment time last night, Council President Lori Boyer noted that the new HRO measure - the third of its kind proposed so far in Jacksonville - will be in front of a committee the first full week of February and - assuming it passes - will be in front of the full Council for a vote on Valentines' Day.

That vote - if it happens - will come before public comments in that meeting, per Boyer.