I-95 NB detours this week.

By Tim Tompkins

Looking at the bright side as motorists prepare for temporary road closures, the entire project is on schedule and set to complete in May. Long term, this flyover will ease congestion exiting off I-95 onto Butler Blvd.

However, through then we can expect temporary road closures with one set this week.Tuesday, February 7th at 11pm all northbound lanes of I-95 will close through 5am on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the project designed to ease traffic merging off I-95 onto Butler is on schedule to wrap up in May.

During the Tuesday night closure, drivers will be detoured off I-95 onto Butler where they can turn around at Belfort to merge back onto 95 North.

