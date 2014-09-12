The Castillo de San Marcos, the Spanish fortification completed in 1692, has never been defeated in war.

By John Engel

There’s no such thing as an easy construction project in St. Augustine, given the historical significance of America’s oldest, continuous, European settlement.

Before installing a new water line on Charlotte St., between King and Bridge St., the City’s archeologist must first check for bodies where downtown St. Augustine’s first church once stood.

The State of Florida has a statute requiring proper mitigation, should unmarked graves be uncovered. Since changing the water line’s route isn’t a feasible option, the City’s archeologist says the bodies need to be moved.

“We did our initial testing, but we’re just crossing out t’s and dotting our i’s so that we don’t have any unexpected surprises,” Carl Halbirt said.

Digging along the east corridor of Charlotte St. begin after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and last for 2-3 weeks. Pedestrian and local vehicle traffic will still be maintained.

Halbirt says human remains have only altered a construction project one other time and, in theory, there should not be remains in this area.