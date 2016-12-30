Jacksonville 19-year-old charged with DUI manslaughter

By Rich Jones

Two months after a couple was killed in a northside crash, a 19-year-old man has turned himself in to police on several felony charges including DUI Manslaughter.



Sherman Morris was booked in to the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility Thursday after he turned himself in to Deputies in Nassau County Tuesday.



According to JSO, Morris was driving recklessly on New Kings Road on October 30th when he lost control of his Jeep and hit a city bus stop bench, striking Selina Tobler and Anthony Jacobs. Both died at the scene.



Morris' vehicle flipped, and he and a passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Morris consented to a blood draw while at the hospital. Results showed he had a BAC of 0.085, and cannabis was found in his system.

Authorities were able to calculate Morris' speed to be 78 mph in a 45 mph zone.