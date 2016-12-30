Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:47 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Jacksonville 19-year-old charged with DUI manslaughter

Crash on Oct. 30th killed two people

View Larger
Sherman Morris
19-year-old Sherman Taylor Morris is charged with mutiple charges including DUI Manslaughter. 

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

Two months after a couple was killed in a northside crash, a 19-year-old man has turned himself in to police on several felony charges including DUI Manslaughter. 

Sherman Morris was booked in to the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility Thursday after he turned himself in to Deputies in Nassau County Tuesday. 

According to JSO, Morris was driving recklessly on New Kings Road on October 30th when he lost control of his Jeep and hit a city bus stop bench, striking Selina Tobler and Anthony Jacobs.  Both died at the scene. 

Morris' vehicle flipped, and he and a passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

Morris consented to a blood draw while at the hospital.  Results showed he had a BAC of 0.085, and cannabis was found in his system. 

Authorities were able to calculate Morris' speed to be 78 mph in a 45 mph zone. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 