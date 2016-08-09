By Stephanie Brown

Judge Mark Hulsey- who was being investigated over alleged racist and sexist comments- has resigned.

We’ve confirmed the letter of resignation was submitted Monday, although the letter itself doesn’t give any reason for the sudden resignation.

Hulsey has denied the allegations against him that were being investigated by the Judicial Qualifications Commission. He had been set for a final evidentiary hearing on the case for June.

The Commission had found probable cause to open a case against Hulsey in early July over allegations he made demeaning and derogatory statements toward female staffers and using a staffer for personal tasks. He’s also accused of saying African Americans “should go get back on a shop and go back to Africa”.

Hulsey recently won a narrow re-election to his position.