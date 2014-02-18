Jacksonville Armada FC to play home games at UNF's Hodges Stadium

By Robert Alonso

Jacksonville's pro soccer franchise has found another place in the city to call home, and it's where the ospreys nest.



The Armada FC announced this morning that it will play all of its 2017 fall and spring North American Soccer League home games at the University of North Florida.



The team confirmed that it will rent out Hodges Stadium and its 9,400 seat capacity for 16 total games, leaving the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.



"Hodges Stadium is a fabulous soccer facility and will provide Armada FC fans an excellent game day experience,” said Armada FC Senior Vice President of Operations Marshall Happer. “It has hosted many top events in its history and our team looks forward to hosting its fans at the new home venue."



Happer also noted that the stadium's close location to the fan base will be an added bonus for the club.



Team officials wouldn't release any contract details to WOKV, including how the Armada were able to break the lease it currently has at the Baseball Grounds.



WOKV has reached out to officials at UNF and the City of Jacksonville to learn more details about this move.



This comes a month after Armada owner and founder Mark Frisch announced that he was in talks with the NASL to sell the team back to the league.