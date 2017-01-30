By Kaitlyn Chana

Thousands of dollar bills were pulled off the roof and walls of Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach because of a potential fire hazard, and $18,000 was donated to the Jacksonville Firefighter Charities.

Some of the cash was given to a decorated and deserving firefighter who is also fighting for his life. For 15 years, Captain Ron Rabon has been serving his community by putting his life on the line.

He ran into burning buildings, helped those in critical care and was always prepared to respond to emergency calls.

“What I felt was like satisfying to me, was to be able to earn a living while helping people in need,” Rabon said.

Now, it’s the community's turn to step up for Rabon.

Lynch’s Irish Pub cut a hefty check to the Jacksonville fire fighter charities, and then fire fighters presented a portion of the money to Rabon to help with his battle against colon cancer.

Many of his teammates who wear the same uniform are standing behind him to ensure he gets the care he needs.

“We just can’t wait till the day he’s cancer free and he’s back at work,” Shawn Oshell, Jacksonville Beach firefighter engineer, said.

In the face of adversity, these firefighters said uniting is how they work through challenges.

“This has changed me as a person, and everybody else’s strength is what I am thriving on,” Rabon said.

Next week, Rabon will go through his third round of chemotherapy. If you’d like to donate to help with his medical bills, visit his GoFundMe page.