By Christy Turner

A volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America North Florida Council was arrested in Jacksonville Tuesday for allegedly stealing money from the club.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Logan Cannon, 48, wrote worthless checks for the amount of $2,499.

According to the arrest report, Cannon was a Committee Chair and Cub Master of a troop at the Lakewood United Methodist Church on San Jose.

Police said the troop participated in a fundraiser last year and a percentage of that money was required to be paid back to the Boy Scouts, but Cannon allegedly kept that cash.

The report said in December of 2016, Cannon wrote the worthless check for $2,499 and presented it to the Boy Scouts at the headquarters on Edgewood Ave.

Cannon told the organization that the church gave him the money and he placed it in his account to pay the Boy Scouts, per JSO. It was returned for insufficient funds days later.

Police said they were made aware of the incident on Jan. 12th, because the Boy Scouts simply wanted the money owed to them, to be returned.

JSO made contact with Cannon over the phone, who allegedly told police that he had medical issues but agreed to pay back $1,500 on Jan. 17th and would pay the remaining amount, $999, two days later.

Investigators said Cannon has yet to pay the money back to the organization.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has been arrested on three previous occasions involving worthless checks.

Cannon was released on bond.