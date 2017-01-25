Follow us on

    Posted: 3:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Jacksonville City Council set to vote on expanded Human Rights Ordinance Tuesday night

    Jax City Council HRO Debate
    Larry Spruill Jr., Action News Jax
    People pack the Jacksonville City Council chambers as the debate continues on the proposed expansion of the Human Rights Ordinance.

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    We'll see if the third time's a charm.

    After months of debate, public comments, and more, the Jacksonville City Council is set to vote on a Human Rights Ordinance, with expanded protections for LGBT individuals, Tuesday night.

    City Council President Lori Boyer says the legislation will be front-and-center around 6 or 7 pm, but the actual vote could come much later, depending on how many amendments are proposed.

    Boyer explains, "Every time an amendment is proposed, then, there is an opportunity for council members to debate and vote on that amendment."

    While Boyer says she doesn't have advance notice of the amendments that may be proposed, she tells WOKV a number came up during committee talks.

    "There was an amendment regarding the number of employees that constituted a small business. There was an amendment regarding a potential referendum," Boyer says.

    But Boyer says she still expects everything to wrap up by midnight or so.

