Posted: 6:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Jacksonville Congressman released from hospital after allergic reaction

John Rutherford could be back at work this week

By Robert Alonso

A Jacksonville Congressman admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a House session earlier this month could be back to work as soon as this week.

That's what we're now hearing from the office of Republican John Rutherford.

Kelly Simpson - Rutherford's Chief of Staff - confirmed on Twitter yesterday that the former Jacksonville Sheriff was released from George Washington University Hospital late Saturday night and is now at his Washington, DC residence.

"He looks forward to returning to the office sometime early this week and has been in communication with congressional leadership and colleagues throughout the last week in preparation for his return," Simpson noted. "He is especially grateful for the amazing outpouring of support from everyone back home and here in our nation's capital throughout this unfortunate episode. "

Rutherford - who formally replaced long-time Congressman Ander Crenshaw following last November's election - was hospitalized for nine days following what his staff calls an "acute digestive flare-up" caused by an allergic reaction to an antibiotic he was taking to get over a cold.

