By Robert Alonso

It could soon change how Jacksonville's veterans get medical care in a very big way.



A new bill filed in the United States Senate with the support of a group of senators from both sides of the political aisle - including Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bill Nelson of Florida - would allocate over $18 million dollars towards the lease of a new facility in Jacksonville aimed at consolidating medical services currently offered locally through the Department of Veterans Affairs.



The "Providing Veterans Overdue Care Act of 2017" would authorize over $243 million towards 24 pending VA outpatient clinic leases in 15 states, including five in the Sunshine State. Those include Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Ocala, and Tampa along with Jacksonville.

“Our veterans have fought selflessly to defend our country and protect our freedoms, and they deserve easy and convenient access to quality healthcare,” Rubio added. “I will do everything it takes to ensure Florida’s veterans get the care they need when they need it."

Among those proposals, only locations in North Carolina (Raleigh) and California (Mission Bay) would cost taxpayers more than the one in Jacksonville, with another one in Virginia (Hampton Roads) coming close.



According to Congressional paperwork, a building of over 160,000 square feet would be leased and become the new home for all three of Jacksonville's existing VA clinics if approved, bringing them together under one roof and providing one location for the nearly 200,000 or so Jacksonville-area veterans projected to use its services for the next 20 years or so.



All three of Jacksonville's current VA outpatient clinic locations have just under 30,000 square feet combined.



Locally, the VA is projecting a 16% increase in enrollees between the years 2014 and 2034 and a more than 43% outpatient workload, even though the actual veterans population of Jacksonville is projected to drop by 4% during the same time frame.



The proposal goes into several alternatives - including keeping the status quo - but comes to the conclusion that leasing a new "energy-efficient" location that's "right-sized" and "state-of-the-art" would allow the VA the space it needs to provide and expand its primary care, mental health and specialty care services, especially the "growing need" for inpatient space for mental health patients and to expand women's health services.



Officials say leasing the new facility instead of buying or building would allow the VA to get it running faster and allow the flexibility to move in the future should demographics make that necessary or desirable.



Should Congress approve, that new facility - which doesn't have a specified location at this point but must be within a five to 10 mile radius from the "nearest suburban market" to Jacksonville - likely wouldn't be ready to go for nearly five years, which would time out with the expiration of the leases at the VA's current Jacksonville area outpatient clinics.



A lease would be awarded within 26 months of the authorization from Congress, with construction completed within 32 months of the lease award. The VA would then have another 6 months from that point to move in.



Rent for the new location is projected to cost over $4.5 million a year for a 20-year period, while a lump-sum payment of over $13 million would be authorized for any necessary alterations to the facility. The current VA facilities cost just over $592,000 yearly to operate.