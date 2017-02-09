Jacksonville Dog Cafe gearing up for grand opening

By Sarah Thompson

Fresh coffee and adoptable dogs.



It's the concept behind the Jacksonville Dog Cafe, which will open its doors for a grand opening this Saturday.



We spoke with the owner, Carolyn Snowden, and she's says it's about putting two things that people love into one environment.



"Basically, the venue is a place where these dogs that wouldn't normally be seen, because they're in foster homes and with foster families, have a better chance of being seen on a more regular basis," explains Snowden.



Snowden goes on to say, "Even if they're [the dogs] not being adopted, they're enjoying themselves, as is everyone else, so it's a win across the board."



Now, if you are interested in adopting one of the dogs you meet at the cafe, expect to go through a vetting process.



Snowden says there's a background check, an application, and a mandatory sleep-over or home visit, as well as an adoption fee, before any dog can be adopted.



"That would ensure a better forever fit and maybe change the way people's perception is about when you have a dog, it's not something that's cool right now, and you change your mind later," Snowden says.



The cafe hours will be open from 10 am - 2pm on Saturdays at 5535 Roosevelt Boulevard, behind the Dollar General and Tony K's Barber Shop.