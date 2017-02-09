Follow us on

    Posted: 2:39 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Jacksonville Dog Cafe gearing up for grand opening

    Jacksonville Dog Cafe
    Jacksonville Dog Cafe, Facebook
    Jacksonville Dog Cafe

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Fresh coffee and adoptable dogs.

    It's the concept behind the Jacksonville Dog Cafe, which will open its doors for a grand opening this Saturday.

    We spoke with the owner, Carolyn Snowden, and she's says it's about putting two things that people love into one environment.

    "Basically, the venue is a place where these dogs that wouldn't normally be seen, because they're in foster homes and with foster families, have a better chance of being seen on a more regular basis," explains Snowden.

    Snowden goes on to say, "Even if they're [the dogs] not being adopted, they're enjoying themselves, as is everyone else, so it's a win across the board."

    Now, if you are interested in adopting one of the dogs you meet at the cafe, expect to go through a vetting process.

    Snowden says there's a background check, an application, and a mandatory sleep-over or home visit, as well as an adoption fee, before any dog can be adopted.

    "That would ensure a better forever fit and maybe change the way people's perception is about when you have a dog, it's not something that's cool right now, and you change your mind later," Snowden says.

    The cafe hours will be open from 10 am - 2pm on Saturdays at 5535 Roosevelt Boulevard, behind the Dollar General and Tony K's Barber Shop.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
