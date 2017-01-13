Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Action News Jax
Jacksonville, FL —
The family of the woman abducted from a Jacksonville hospital 18 years ago feel like their prayers have been answered.
Kamiyah Mobley, who was discovered under a different name, was recently found in South Carolina after she was abducted hours after being born from University Medical Center on July 10, 1998.
Our partner Action News Jax spoke with Mobley's biological grandmother, Velma Aiken, shortly after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office provided an update Friday -- and she said she was elated by the news and that she had been praying for the day of her granddaughter's return.
Aiken said she saw her granddaughter via Facetime Friday morning. "She was so glad. She told her momma that she looked like her daddy," Aiken said. "She sounds so intelligent and she said she'll be here to see us."
Mobley's biological father also tried to not lose hope despite the circumstances. "There's always hope. Everyday when you get up, there's hope. When I woke up this morning, she woke up, too."
In Walterboro, South Carolina, officials found a young woman with the same date of birth -- but with a different name and phony documents.
Officials said they took DNA of the woman in South Carolina and compared it to the DNA that was taken from the missing newborn. The results came back Thursday night as a match to the missing newborn, Kamiyah.
Gloria Williams, 51, was arrested as a suspect Friday morning at her home in South Carolina.
Williams is charged with kidnapping and interference with custody.
There is no statute of limitations in the case and she could face life in prison. She will be extradited back to Jacksonville.
