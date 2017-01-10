Jacksonville father arrested after road rage incident

By Christy Turner

A Jacksonville father is facing a host of charges, including child neglect and aggravated assault, after an apparent road rage incident Monday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua King, 30, after police say he pointed a gun at a vehicle with three people inside on Chaffee Road.

Police said King’s son was in the back seat during the incident.

According to the arrest report, King was aggressively following a woman in an SUV, when the victims drove behind her to prevent King from tailgating the SUV.

The victims told police King then went in front of their vehicle and grabbed what appeared to be a pistol and started pointing it in their direction.

Investigators said King got out of his car with the gun behind his back and walked toward the victims’ vehicle. He then drove off and the victims called police.

The report stated King drove back and pointed the pistol outside of the window.

When officers arrived on scene, King showed up again and they were able to apprehend him.

Police said they found three firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside of his vehicle.

King allegedly admitted to drinking six to seven shots of rum earlier in the night.

The suspect’s son was handed over to King’s mother.