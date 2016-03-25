By Rich Jones

In a significant step forward for pension reform, the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters and Police union on Saturday reached a tentative agreement regarding wages and retirement benefits with the city of Jacksonville.

Randy Wyse, President of JAFF said, "We look forward to completing negotiations with the City of Jacksonville and ratifying a fair and equitable contract for its firefighters and the citizens they serve".

A signed tentative agreement was sent to the Mayor's office.

In a statement to WOKV, Mayor Lenny Curry said, “This represents another step toward solving Jacksonville's pension crisis once and for all in a way that is good for taxpayers, first responders, and the future of our city. I want to thank the union leadership for working with me and reaching this historic agreement. I look forward to next steps with union membership".

"When I chose to run for president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30 I committed I would be transparent and include the members in decision making. After much deliberation, I feel negotiations have brought us to a point where the voice of the body needs to be heard by way of a vote on the current proposal offered by the city. The current proposal can be found at www.fop530.com, said FOP President Steve Zona.

JAFF says benefits reduced since 2015 will be restored with wage increases and pension equality for existing employees.

Local police and fire had been pushing to enter the Florida Retirement System's pension plan, while the Mayor’s negotiating team pushed for a 401(k) style defined contribution plan. The City’s negotiating team recently presented both unions with a plan that undoes some key portions of a 2015 reform plan- like restoring COLA- and gives a big pay bump.

At stake in these negotiations and the ones the City is taking on with other unions, is the ability to tap in to a voter-approved half-cent sales tax designated for paying down Jacksonville’s more than $2.8 billion pension debt. In order to use the tax, the City needs to move at least one of three unions that are currently in defined benefit to a defined contribution plan for new employees.

The sales tax was the local focus of last year’s state legislative session, with the State signing off on the issue as a referendum. Voters approved the sales tax in August. It will take effect in 2030, upon the expiration of a half-cent sales tax under the Better Jacksonville Plan, if these other conditions are met.

"Much work is still ahead for both the JAFF and the City of Jacksonville. The JAFF will continue to work with the city to address the many issues and challenges that a modern Fire/EMS department faces daily".

