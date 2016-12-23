Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
Jacksonville, FL —
It's been in the works since 2007, now, a decade later it could become a reality.
The Jacksonville Humane Society is releasing details of their new 40,000 square foot shelter, which they hope to have done by the summer of 2017.
Lindsay Layendecker, the development manager of the Jacksonville Humane Society, says there's one thing they're most excited about.
"For the first time in JHS history, all the animals will be indoors, in climate-controlled facilities."
The upgrades don't end there.
Layendecker says, "It's going to be a great space for the community. We'll be able to provide training and education opportunities. There will be places for people to interact with pets, whether it's inside or outside."
There's even going to be 'dog living rooms' and 'catios'.
The 'living rooms' will be like a normal kennel, but there will be furniture.
Layendecker explains, "It's nice for a family to be able to envision what it would be like to ahve that dog in their house."
As for the 'catios', it's a patio for cats, which is all screened-in.
Right now, the facility is more than halfway funded, but if you want to help, you can donate on their website and select the 'Campaign for a Compassionate Community' option, or give them a call at (904) 725-8766.
