News 104.5 WOKV
Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Jacksonville lands minor league hockey team, welcomes IceMen

    Jax IceMen
    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    Hockey is coming to the First Coast.

    The Jax IceMen will begin play at Veterans Memorial Arena, as a member franchise of the ECHL, in October.

    "Jacksonville is an excellent geographic fit for our South Division," Brian McKenna, the ECHL commissioner, said through a statement. "This is a great sports town and the Veterans Memorial Arena a terrific facility to showcase ECHL hockey."

    Previously, Jacksonville hosted an ECHL franchise for five seasons as the Lizard Kings. 

    You can place a season ticket deposit here.

