Jacksonville lands minor league hockey team, welcomes IceMen

Jacksonville, Fl. —
Hockey is coming to the First Coast.
The Jax IceMen will begin play at Veterans Memorial Arena, as a member franchise of the ECHL, in October.
"Jacksonville is an excellent geographic fit for our South Division," Brian McKenna, the ECHL commissioner, said through a statement. "This is a great sports town and the Veterans Memorial Arena a terrific facility to showcase ECHL hockey."
Previously, Jacksonville hosted an ECHL franchise for five seasons as the Lizard Kings.
You can place a season ticket deposit here.
