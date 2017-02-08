Jacksonville lands minor league hockey team, welcomes IceMen

By John Engel

Hockey is coming to the First Coast.

The Jax IceMen will begin play at Veterans Memorial Arena, as a member franchise of the ECHL, in October.

"Jacksonville is an excellent geographic fit for our South Division," Brian McKenna, the ECHL commissioner, said through a statement. "This is a great sports town and the Veterans Memorial Arena a terrific facility to showcase ECHL hockey."

Previously, Jacksonville hosted an ECHL franchise for five seasons as the Lizard Kings.

You can place a season ticket deposit here.

Thank you to the Mayor's office! "Jacksonville Icemen take to the ice this year!" pic.twitter.com/tOgHXk6hKX — Jax IceMen (@JaxIceMen) February 8, 2017

A COLD FRONT IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/6Op0dKm3I4 — Jax IceMen (@JaxIceMen) February 8, 2017