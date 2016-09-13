By Brian Middleton

Improvements to the Main Street Bridge will be suspended for this weekend because of the 10th Annual DONNA National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer races happening both downtown and at the beaches.

The improvements include replacement of mechanical components, traffic gates, and other key areas of the bridge. Previously scheduled traffic shifts and lane closures will continue through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will stop on Friday in order to lower the potential impact to the event.